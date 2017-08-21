Brian Stann Announces Departure From UFC

Former MMA fighter turned color commentator Brian Stann is no longer under contract with the UFC.
Stann, one of the most respected figures ever to enter MMA, is moving on. He announced his departure from the promotion via a post on his official Instagram account on Monday morning. He noted that he is resigning from his position as UFC color commentator to pursue other opportunities
Stann, who had a memorable run through the sport, earned some publicity as a fighter in the WEC due to his background as a Silver Star winner for valor as a Marine Corps lieutenant during the Iraq War. While under the WEC banner, he held the light heavyweight title. He wrapped up his career while fighting in the UFC following a second-round TKO loss to Wanderlei Silva on March 3rd, 2013. His pro record was 12-6.
He wrote the following:
“I am announcing my departure from calling fights w/ the UFC. I have been offered an amazing leadership role with a fast growing Real Estate Firm and will be attending Northwestern (Kellogg) for my executive MBA this fall. Thank you to everyone for years of support, especially the athletes and coaches whom I love deeply. I will continue to be a huge MMA supporter and attend many events. Thank you to everyone from FOX and Zuffa who helped me so much in this journey. @jon_anik you are my brother and that will never change, and I cannot tell you how important your friendship has been to me. My wife @teressa_stann who has endured so much and supported me through war, fighting, and now this transition, I love forever and thank you so much. This move is to focus more on my family. I traveled 26 weekends last year for work while also working a full time job. My new role as a COO will be very difficult but still afford me my weekends with my wife and 3 children. Transition and change are a part of life and I am really excited to prove my worth to my new company and hopefully showcase the diverse skills military veterans and mixed martial artists possess. Thank you all. – Brian.”
