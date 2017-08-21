Brian Stann Announces Departure From UFC

Former MMA fighter turned color commentator Brian Stann is no longer under contract with the UFC.

Stann, one of the most respected figures ever to enter MMA, is moving on. He announced his departure from the promotion via a post on his official Instagram account on Monday morning. He noted that he is resigning from his position as UFC color commentator to pursue other opportunities

Stann, who had a memorable run through the sport, earned some publicity as a fighter in the WEC due to his background as a Silver Star winner for valor as a Marine Corps lieutenant during the Iraq War. While under the WEC banner, he held the light heavyweight title. He wrapped up his career while fighting in the UFC following a second-round TKO loss to Wanderlei Silva on March 3rd, 2013. His pro record was 12-6.

