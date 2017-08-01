Brendan Schaub Makes Strange Bet On McGregor vs. Mayweather

It’s the beginning of August, which only means one thing. We are just a few weeks away from the biggest fight of the year.

That bout will be a boxing match between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. The fight is set to go down on August 26th in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s pretty obvious that Mayweather is the prohibitive favorite heading into the bout, but McGregor isn’t short of his own supporters. One of his supporters is former UFC heavyweight fighter turned broadcaster, Brendan Schaub.

If you recall, Schaub was part of the commentary team for parts of the MayMac World Tour of press conferences last month. He has already come out and placed a $100,000 bet with HBO boxing analyst Max Kellerman that McGregor will win at least one round against the all-time boxing great.

If you think Schaub is stopping there, then you would be wrong as the former fighter has increased his bet because he is confident that McGregor is being underestimated. He stated in a recent interview with The Kicker (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting) that not only would McGregor win a round or two, but that he would bet a “d*ck pic” McGregor makes it the full 12 rounds.

“[McGregor]’s gonna land multiple punches. I guarantee it. So this isn’t like a Skip Bayless take, I’m just trying to honeyd*ck people – oh, give me views. I know what I’m talking about. I boxed for 15 years, fought professionally for 10 years in mixed martial arts. I know boxing, I know mixed martial arts, and I know when I got in there with professional boxers, it took them about a round to feel me out and the way I do stand up is traditional. It’s boxing. I don’t have this weird, awkward style. Conor does. “With Conor, it’s a matter of time on how long does it take Floyd Mayweather to get used to this weird, awkward style. So Mayweather has to download McGregor’s movement, everything that he’s never seen before. He’s gonna do it, it’s just gonna be how long? These old boxing heads, they know boxing, and they hope Floyd doesn’t lose so they trash mixed martial arts, but they don’t actually know what they’re talking about. “[McGregor will win] at least one [round]. I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins two to three [rounds] early on. . . I will send you guys a dick pic if it doesn’t go all 12 rounds. . . I immediately regret saying that [laughs]. It’s gonna be a good pic though. I’m gonna hire glamor shots.”

As of this writing, the betting odds for the upcoming boxing match currently favors Mayweather at -230. Despite the odds, Schaub remains confident that if anyone is going to get knocked out, it won’t be McGregor.