Breaking: Inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Title Bout Announced

It looks like Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino will get her wish for the UFC to implicate a female featherweight division, however, she won’t be getting the first crack at the division’s title.

The UFC has announced that former women’s bantamweight champion Holly ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ Holm will take on Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208 for the opportunity at becoming the first women’s 145-pound champion:

De Randamie is currently the No. 11-ranked bantamweight in the UFC, and is riding a two-fight win streak since being knocked out by current 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes in 2013. ‘The Iron Lady’s’ most recent victory came at UFC Fight Night 87 from her hometown of Rotterdam, Netherlands, where she finished Anna Elmose in the first round of their bout.

Holm is a former UFC bantamweight champion who is most famously known for handing former 135-pound queen Ronda Rousey her first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) loss, with a second round head-kick knockout in their main event meeting at UFC 193 in November of last year.

She comes off of a unanimous decision loss to No. 2-ranked Valentina Shevchenko from their main event meeting in Chicago back in July at UFC on FOX 20. The loss marked her second in a row and also the second ever in her MMA career.

Now these two women will have the opportunity to make history by becoming the first female champion of the UFC at 145 pounds, something that Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino has been campaigning for heavily as of late. It was reported that a title bout between Holm and ‘Cyborg’ was offered to the Brazilian, but she had to turn it down as she did not have enough notice to make the weight cut.

Holm and De Randamie will compete at UFC 208 for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight championship live on pay-per-view (PPV), from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on February 11, 2017.

  • Bulgarian Squat

    Wait a minute, UFC is giving a title fight to someone whose 0-2 in her last fight and a 11th rank fighter, dafuq?!? Why isn’t cyborg given this shot? Shes the most dominate female fighter in the world and its her weight class!

    • james

      She was given the title shot she refused. She also has faced scrubs like Holm opponent her whole career. Because the division is so incredibly weak. Look at the top 5. If you move to top 10 it gets very pathetic.

      My take is cyborg is one of the biggest over hyped fighters in history. This is literally the case when you look at her record and how many fighters are from smaller divisions that move up one fight to fight her.

      Now she can’t even make 145.

      Yeah because Holm is actually a good striker. And the last good striker beat her badly. My guess she would go wrestle heavy if that fight ever happens.

      • Bulgarian Squat

        i think the ufc should give her time to make weight. she has more drawing power than these other 2 females. “And the last good striker beat her badly” when was that? when she did kickboxing? thats a whole different spectrum

        • james

          That was literally the last time she faced a remotely game opponent. Because there are very few in that division.

          Cyborg has been making weight excuses her entire career. She has done nothing but beat a row of lame ducks.

          • Bulgarian Squat

            kickboxing isn’t mma so you can’t use that against her. yea she fought a bunch of under size no bodies but all the more reason i want to see her fight a top tier opponent. to be honest, a 125lb division makes more sense to me anyway

          • james

            I do too. But she needs to be called out for the excuses if she calls out Rousey excuses. Holm is not an easy fight. She didn’t want it on 2 month notice. Biggest shot in her career.

          • Juchi

            I have little doubt that Cyborg would be mentally or physically fit to fight Holly or Germaine with two months’ notice. Whether she’d be ready chemically, now that’s a different story.

          • james

            It’s just a little taste for recovery nothing else….

            You would think after 11 years she would have figured out how to cut weight. It’s not like she comes out looking like joanna J or a Paris runway model.

          • Juchi

            125 Makes way more sense. But where is this top tier opponent Cyborg is supposed to fight at 145? Holm is the closest thing she’ll find to top tier and she (or her management team ) doesn’t want to face Cyborg at 145.

  • Jeff Harris

    Cyborg couldn`t make 145 by February ?? WTF kind of shape does she keep herself in ?? Any professional fighter should be able to get down to weight in a couple of months ….

    • buddy

      she walks around at 170 ‘in shape’ probably as to do lots of cardio just to get ready to cut 15lbs of water

    • Robert

      She likely has other undisclosed reasons.

      • CRAWDUDE

        Can’t get the roids flushed out by then?