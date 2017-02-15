Breaking: Georges St-Pierre & UFC Agree To New Multi-Fight Deal

The wait is nearly over.

Former UFC welterweight king Georges St-Pierre’s Octagon return is nearly complete according to a report from MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani. Multiple sources close to the situation confirmed that ‘GSP’ and the UFC are closing in on a contract that will bring back the Canadian phenom for a multi-fight deal.

The report indicates that the plan is to bring St-Pierre back around the third quarter of 2017.

St-Pierre’s last Octagon outing saw him take home a controversial split decision win over Johny Hendricks in the main event of UFC 167 back in 2013, marking his ninth consecutive title defense before subsequently announcing his retirement. Now ‘Rush’ has the competitive itch to return and test himself against the new breed of mixed martial artists (MMA) that have emerged since his departure, and it appears we’ll see just that before year’s end.

Currently St-Pierre’s old stomping grounds at 170 pounds is run by Tyron Woodley, who won the title back at UFC 201 with a hellacious knockout of Robbie Lawler. Woodley has expressed a great deal of interest in possibly fighting St-Pierre upon his return and the Canadian shares the same sentiments as well.

Another possibility is a superfight for the 185-pound title against Michael Bisping, who recently said on The MMA Hour that one of St-Pierre’s coaches told him “the deal is almost done and he wants to fight me.”

Who would you like to see ‘GSP’ fight once he finally gets back into the Octagon?