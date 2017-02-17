Breaking: Dana White Confirms Georges St-Pierre Is Officially Back

It’s official, Georges St-Pierre is back with the UFC.

Earlier this week news broke that St-Pierre and the UFC had agreed to terms on a multi-fight deal that would bring the Canadian phenom back home inside the Octagon. LA Times’ Lance Pugmire confirmed on Twitter today (Fri. February 17, 2017) that UFC President Dana White has made the news official to him:

Dana White just made it official to me: @GeorgesStPierre is back in the UFC. Signed deal. More soon at @latimessports … — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) February 17, 2017

St-Pierre is expected to return around the third quarter of 2017, with rumored match-ups against the likes of UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping, Nick Diaz, and welterweight champion Tyron Woodley looming. ‘GSP’ retired from Octagon action as the welterweight champion and could be looking to regain the title he never lost upon his return.

His las Octagon appearance saw him take home a controversial split decision win over Johny Hendricks in the main event of UFC 167 back in 2013. The win marked St-Pierre’s ninth consecutive title defense before the 170-pound champ subsequently announced his retirement.

Who would you like to see St-Pierre face when he finally returns to the UFC?