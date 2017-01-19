Breaking: Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi Set For UFC 210

A pivotal contest in the UFC’s 185-pound title picture is now set to go down from Buffalo, New York at UFC 210.

The UFC has announced that former UFC middleweight champ and current No. 4-ranked Chris Weidman will take on No. 5-ranked Gegard Mousasi in Buffalo’s KeyBank Center:

Weidman comes into the bout on a two-fight losing skid after having his undefeated career winning streak snapped by Luke Rockhold at UFC 194 in December of 2015, followed by a flying knee knockout loss to Yoel Romero at UFC 205 from the Madison Square Garden Arena. With a win over Mousasi, ‘The All American’ hopes to once again step into the Octagon for the opportunity to reign as the middleweight champion of the world.

Mousasi is currently on a four-fight win streak over names such as Thales Leites, Thiago Santos, Vitor Belfort, and most recently Uriah Hall. The Dutchman’s last three victories have all come via knockout, as the former Strikeforce champ continues to impress on his quest to UFC championship glory.

UFC 210 will go down live on PPV from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York on Saturday April 8, 2017.