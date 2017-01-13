BREAKING: Anderson Silva Set To Return At UFC 208

Former longtime UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva made headlines earlier today (January 13, 2017) when he expressed his interest in a rematch with reigning 185-pound titleholder Michael Bisping. Silva also said said that he had ‘five or six’ fights left on his current UFC contract, and that he planned to complete it.

Before he works his way up to a rematch with Bisping, however, “The Spider” will return to action against No. 8-ranked Derek Brunson at Feb. 11’s UFC 208 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

UFC President Dana White announced the news on his official Instagram account.

The once dominant Silva has fallen on rough times as of late, as he hasn’t won a fight since Oct. 2012. He stands at 0-4-1 in his last five bouts, and he’s coming off of a decision loss to light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier last July. Despite his recent losing streak, Silva remains one of the most well-known names in the sport as well as one of the most iconic champions of all-time.

Brunson, on the other hand, is coming off of a disappointing stoppage loss to Robert Whittaker last November. Prior to that, however, he had won five straight including four by way of stoppage.

UFC 208 is set to be headlined by a women’s featherweight title fight between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.