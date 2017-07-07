Brad Tavares Defeats Elias Theodorou In Close Battle

Brad Tavares (15-4) did enough to defeat Elias Theodorou (13-2) at TUF 25 Finale.

Theodorou started the bout with a series of kicks. They tied up briefly and Tavares landed a left hand on the break. He scored a takedown. He went to take the back, but Theodorou got back up. Tavares stuffed a takedown attempt and they battled in the clinch.

A combination was there for Tavares. A high kick from Theodorou was blocked. The round later ended with Tavares throwing a punch.

Theodorou pressed his opponent against the fence, but was taken down. He got back up and they went back-and-forth in the clinch. An inside uppercut was there for Theodorou. A liver kick was there for Theodorou.

Early in the final frame, Theodorou scored a takedown. Tavares was able to get back up and gained top control. He took the back of his opponent and looked for a rear-naked choke. He transitioned into an armbar attempt. They scrambled and got back up. The final horn ended shortly after.

Tavares got the nod from all three judges.

Final Result: Brad Tavares def. Elias Theodorou via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)