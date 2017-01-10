Ronda Rousey’s Sparring Partner Accuses Edmond Of Lying About KO’s

Following another devastating loss, Ronda Rousey’s future is again uncertain. After coming unstuck against Holly Holm at UFC 193, Rousey’s comeback at UFC 207 was a mix of anticipation and equivocation. Her blackout of the media left fans wondering if she was either unready, or perhaps more focused than ever. Finally stepping in to the octagon on December 30, Rousey’s return was unravelled in a blaze of destruction. Amanda Nunes showed no mercy, paying back the UFC in kind for their heavy promotion of ‘Rowdy.’

Although some questions were firmly answered, many remained lingering. Perhaps the most obvious to come out was regarding coach Edmond Tarverdyan, and the credentials he possesses. Looking back on his past, it seems some aspects of Tarverdyan’s qualifications are questionable, at best. Some of his comments about Rousey’s training are now also being put under the spotlight also. Speaking with Sky Sports, Rousey’s former sparring partner slams Edmond and his claims.

Sparring Claims Exposed

One line that coach Edmond has mentioned a few times is regarding ‘Rowdy’ dropping sparring partners with body shots. Former WBC champion Diana Prazak knows a thing or two about the squared circle. She was the first ever Australian fighter to reach the pound-for-pound number one spot, and Prazak has inside knowledge about Rousey’s training camps. Having sparred Rousey for two years, Prazak says Edmond’s claims about KOing pro boxers are false:

“He was talking about me,” Prazak said. “My trainer rang him to say ‘why would you make that up?’ It’s an untruth. I hope she comes back with a totally different team around her who look after her safety.” “She was stiff, she’s not a striker, and you don’t punch a puncher. She’s not a boxer, that’s not something you pick up in a couple of months. I started working with Ronda over two years ago but, but when she was going to fight Holly Holm, they stopped me being her sparring partner.”

Common Feeling

Among many critics of coach Edmond are Prazak, and also UFC veteran and analyst Kenny Florian. ‘Ken Flo’ recently stated Tarverdyan simply doesn’t have the experience to teach high level MMA. After hearing Prazak’s comments, is it just a matter of time before Rousey sees the light, or are we just going on a media witch hunt?