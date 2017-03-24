Quote: UFC Will Be To Blame If Mayweather vs. McGregor Doesn’t Happen

Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum doesn’t feel as if a potential super fight between former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will necessarily be a ‘great fight’, but it seems as if he expects the fight to take place.

If it doesn’t, however, Arum says that the ‘blame’ will be put solely on the UFC and not on McGregor or Mayweather:

“I think the only impediment there is the UFC, because UFC doesn’t treat fighters the same way that boxing promoters do,” Arum told FightHub. “In other words, UFC fighters get so much less than boxers do. They proposed a deal to Conor that on his share of the purse, they take 50 percent. Now, give me a break. “If the fight doesn’t happen…not that I think it’s going to be a great fight, because I think Conor fighting Mayweather is not really a fight, if it’s boxing. Conor (is a) great MMA fighter, but hasn’t shown anything in boxing. And Mayweather’s one of the great fighters. But if that fight doesn’t happen, the blame will only be on the UFC.”

Mayweather hasn’t competed since a 2015 decision victory over Andre Berto, as he announced his retirement after the bout. However, he recently confirmed that he was out of a retirement simply to settle his rivalry with McGregor.

The Irishman, on the other hand, last fought at UFC 205 on Nov. 12, 2016 at Madison Square Garden when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become the promotion’s lightweight champion.