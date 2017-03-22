BJ Penn Set For Next Octagon Appearance In Oklahoma City

BJ Penn is heading back to the Octagon.

On today’s (Wed. March 22, 2017) episode of UFC Tonight it was announced that the UFC Hall Of Famer will return to the Octagon for a featherweight bout against fellow veteran Dennis Siver. The contest will be held on a UFC Fight night from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City on June 25th.

The pair have previously been scheduled to match-up before at UFC 199 for Penn’s return bout, however, an injury forced the German of the card.

Penn has yet to win a mixed martial arts (MMA) contest since 2010 when he knocked out Matt Hughes in 21 seconds at UFC 123. His next bout saw him go to a Majority Draw with Jon Fitch at UFC 127; before going on a four-fight losing streak that spans nearly six years over the likes of Nick Diaz, Rory MacDonald, Frankie Edgar, and Yair Rodriguez.

The Hawaiian’s latest Octagon outing saw him suffer a lopsided beatdown to Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103, which ended with a second round knockout via front-kick.

Siver is also on losing streak of his own, having dropped back-to-back losses to UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor and Tatsuya Kawajiri. The 38-year-old was knocked out by ‘The Notorious One’ in the second round of their meeting back in January of 2015, and dropped a unanimous decision loss to Kawajiri just five months later.

Given both men are at similar points in there careers and are the same age, this match-up makes a lot more sense for the former lightweight and welterweight champ.