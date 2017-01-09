BJ Penn Rips Fellow Fighters For Wanting ‘Money’ Fights

UFC Hall Of Famer BJ Penn will make his return to the Octagon this weekend (Sunday, January 15, 2017) when he takes on No. 10-ranked featherweight Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Phoenix.

Recently ‘The Prodigy’ spoke to FOX Sports to promote the bout, in which he was asked on his thoughts on today’s fighters attempting to campaign for ‘money fights’. Penn would go on to slam such fighters, and dared them to make themselves the money fight instead of asking for them:

“I’ll tell you this, I’m not the guy to go out there and say ‘oh give me this money fight, give me that money fight’,” Penn told FOX Sports. “I look at all these guys doing that and I’m like why don’t you go knock out a 100 guys and become the money fight yourself? “(Expletive) (expletive). “Oh I want to fight this money fight, this money fight’ — why don’t you make yourself the money fight? How’s about that one? Let’s just start there. That’s the only way to do it,” Penn said.

Penn knows a thing or two about money fights, as he has competed against some of the biggest names in the sport (being one of them himself) such as Nick Diaz, Matt Hughes, and Georges St-Pierre. After almost three years of retirement Penn couldn’t resist the urge to return to fighting action again, and will step into the Octagon against Rodriguez who is currently on a seven-fight win streak.

Rodriguez and Penn will meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103 live on FS1, from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona this Sunday night (January 15, 2017).