BJ Penn Confident UFC Fight Night 103 Will Not Be His Last

After being out of the sport for nearly three years, UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn returns this weekend to take on Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout in the main event of UFC Fight Night 103. Last January when Penn announced that he would return to the UFC, he vowed that he was in this for the long haul as it would have been his third return to the promotion. His goal is to be the featherweight champion.

He was going to ride this sucker until the wheels fell off, regardless of what that meant. He believes that his upcoming fight is his first step towards UFC gold.

“My whole goal right now is to just get that third world title,” Penn told MMA Fighting. “And then we’ll see. If it takes a little while, maybe we walk away. If we get it quick, then maybe we go to 155. I don’t know. I don’t know, but I know … I’m in here to fight and I’m going to win on Sunday, and you’re going to see me again quick after this, for sure.”

For the first time in a long time, Penn feels confident that he has given himself the best chance to succeed in MMA.

“I’m more disciplined,” Penn said. “Right now I’m 153 pounds and just hanging out. I’ve been walking around for the last two months at 156. I’ve been under 160 all year though, so it’s been good. I like being lean. Man, some people were sending me some old pictures last night, and man, I was heavy. Back in my middleweight days and stuff. But yeah, I’m enjoying it. I’ve enjoyed being in shape this year.” “What’s still driving me is I want to just keep getting better,” Penn said. “I love martial arts. I love everything about it. Definitely, the third title is also 100 percent driving me — getting those three titles in three different weight classes, that would just be an awesome accomplishment for myself, and then I could probably get some sleep at night. That is my driving factor. But man, it’s more than that. I just love it. I love fighting. I love the competition. I love the struggle. That’s what it is, man. It’s a struggle, and I love it.”

UFC Fight Night 103 takes place on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The prelims on Fight Pass will feature four bouts starting at 6:15 p.m. ET while the FOX Sports 1 prelims will feature four bouts starting at 8 p.m. ET.