Michael Bisping Lampoons Yoel Romero With Brutal Impersonation

Middleweight champion Michael Bisping (30-7) has traded barbs back-and-forth with contender Yoel Romero ever since the Englishman won the title from Luke Rockhold back at last year’s UFC 199.

Romero ramped up his verbal assault on the champion after leveling former champ Chris Weidman with a flying knee at UFC 205, but his efforts to lobby for a title shot have fallen on deaf ears as the UFC booked Bisping vs. Georges St-Pierre for GSP’s comeback fight.

The middleweight champion dismissed the idea of defending his belt against the Cuban Olympic wrestler, suggesting that he take on another former champ in Luke Rockhold to determine who will fight Bisping next, but not before ruthlessly lampooning Romero in a hilarious impersonation on UFC Tonight:

Bisping kept his usual trash talk by saying he doesn’t care what ‘The Soldier of God’ likes and suggesting the high-profile fight:

“I don’t care what Yoel likes. He’s a loser,” Bisping said on Wednesday’s episode of UFC Tonight. “We know that.” “They can fight each other. Luke versus Yoel. Do it,” Bisping said.

Meanwhile, “The Count” is set to defend his middleweight belt against former welterweight kingpin Georges Saint Pierre, with a tentative date set for July 8, according to Bisping himself.

Bisping most recently defeated longtime foe Dan Henderson by decision at UFC 204 in October. GSP will enter the bout with the champ coming off of a nearly four-year layoff, and will be competing for the first time at 185 pounds in his UFC and MMA career.

Romero has certainly made his case for a title shot, having won all eight of his Octagon appearances and amassing an impressive 13-1 record overall. Bisping was in the crowd when Romero brutally knocked out Weidman in the third round. The Cuban powerhouse immediately called the champ out following the victory.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Romero will wait for his shot at the middleweight title or if he will take another fight while Bisping vs. GSP plays out later this year.