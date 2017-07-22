Betting Odds For UFC on FOX 25: Gastelum vs. Weidman Showcases Close Call

UFC On FOX 25 is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, July 22, 2017) from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.This marks the first event that the UFC has hosted on Long Island. Five bouts will air on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card at 4 p.m. ET while four bouts will air on the FOX preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET. The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will be headlined by a middleweight bout between former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman and Kelvin Gastelum. Dennis Bermudez vs. Darren Elkins in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four bout main card is Patrick Cummins vs. Gian Villante in a light heavyweight bout and Thomas Almeida vs. Jimmie Rivera in a bantamweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Gastelum is a -170 favorite over Weidman, who is a +150 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Elkins being a +175 underdog against Bermudez, who is a -210 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX, 8 p.m. ET)

Chris Weidman (+150) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (-170)

Dennis Bermudez (-210) vs. Darren Elkins (+175)

Patrick Cummins (+145) vs. Gian Villante (-165)

Thomas Almeida (+165) vs. Jimmie Rivera (-190)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX, 6 p.m. ET)

Lyman Good (-190) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (+165)

Alessio Di Chirico (+105) vs. Rafael Natal (-125)

Ryan LaFlare (-185) vs. Alex Oliveira (+160)

Christian Colombo (-245) vs. Damian Grabowski (+205)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 4 p.m. ET)

Kyle Bochniak (+210) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (-250)

Brian Kelleher (-210) vs. Marlon Vera (+175)

Junior Albini (+195) vs. Timothy Johnson (-235)

Shane Burgos (-390) vs. Godofredo Pepey (+320)

Frankie Perez (+250) vs. Chris Wade (-300)