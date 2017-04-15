Betting Odds For UFC On FOX 24: Demetrious Johnson Favored Big

UFC On FOX 24 is here, and it goes down today (Saturday, April 15, 2017) from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The UFC Fight Pass prelims begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with five bouts then continues on FOX at 6 p.m. ET with four bouts. The main card airs at 8 p.m. ET with four bouts.

A UFC Flyweight Championship match between current champion Demetrious Johnson and Wilson Reis will headline this event. This fight was originally booked for UFC 201, but Johnson pulled out due to an undisclosed injury and the bout was scrapped. Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout will co-headline this event. Rounding out the main card is Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Robert Whittaker in a middleweight bout and Jeremy Stephens vs. Renato Moicano in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Johnson is a -900 favorite over Reis, who is a +600 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Waterson being a +120 underdog against Namajunas, who is a -140 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX/8 p.m. ET)

UFC Flyweight Championship: Demetrious Johnson (-900) vs. Wilson Reis (+600)

Strawweight: Rose Namajunas (-140) vs. Michelle Waterson (+120)

Middleweight: Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza (-250) vs. Robert Whittaker (+210)

Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens (-185) vs. Renato Moicano (+160)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX/6 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Roy Nelson (+130) vs. Alexander Volkov (-150)

Bantamweight: Patrick Williams (+425) vs. Tom Duquesnoy (-550)

Lightweight: Rashid Magomedov (-365) vs. Bobby Green (+305)

Flyweight: Tim Elliott (-255) vs. Louis Smolka (+215)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4:30 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Devin Clark (-145) vs. Jake Collier (+125)

Light Heavyweight: Andrew Sanchez (-325) vs. Anthony Smith (+265)

Bantamweight: Aljamain Sterling (-250) vs. Augusto Mendes (+210)

Welterweight: Nathan Coy (+350) vs. Zak Cummings (-440)

Female Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieria (+160) vs. Ashlee Evans-Smith (-185)