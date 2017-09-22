Betting Odds For UFC Fight Night 117: Top Name Favored Big

UFC Fight Night 117 is here, and it goes down tonight (Friday, September 22, 2017) from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be the fifth that the promotion has hosted in Saitama, and first since UFC Fight Night: Barnett vs. Nelson in September 2015. The preliminary card will air on FXX at 8 p.m. ET. The six bout main card airs on FXX at 10 p.m. ET.

A light heavyweight bout between Yushin Okami and Ovince Saint Preux will headline this event. Claudia Gadelha vs. Jessica Andrade in a women’s strawweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Takanori Gomi vs. Dong Hyun Kim in a lightweight bout, Gokhan Saki vs. Henrique da Silva in a light heavyweight bout, Teruto Ishihara vs. Rolando Dy in a featherweight bout, and Charles Rosa vs. Mizuto Hirota in a featherweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, St. Preux is a -550 favorite over Okami, who is a +425 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Takanori Gomi being a +300 underdog against Hyun Kim, who is a -360 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FXX/10 p.m. ET)

Ovince St. Preux (-550) vs. Yushin Okami (+425)

Dong Hyun Kim (-360) vs. Takanori Gomi (+300)

Claudia Gadelha (-270) vs. Jessica Andrade (+230)

Gokhan Saki (-165) vs. Henrique da Silva (+145)

Teruto Ishihara (-145) vs. Rolando Dy (+125)

Jussier Formiga (-450) vs. Yuta Sasaki (+360)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FXX/8 p.m. ET)

Alex Morono (-130) vs. Keita Nakamura (+110)

Chan Mi Jeon (-120) vs. Syuri Kondo (EVEN)

Luke Jumeau (-245) vs. Shinsho Anzai (+205)

Hyun Gyu Lim (-125) vs. Daichi Abe (+105)