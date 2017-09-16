Betting Odds For UFC Fight Night 116 Feature Close Call In Main Event

UFC Fight Night 116 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, September 16, 2017) from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This event will be the third that the UFC has hosted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A middleweight bout between former Strikeforce and UFC Middleweight Champion Luke Rockhold and former WSOF Middleweight and Light Heavyweight Champion David Branch will headline this event. Alex Reyes vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout will co-headline this show. Rounding out the six bout main card is Hector Lombard vs. Anthony Smith in a middleweight bout, Gregor Gillespie vs. Jason Gonzalez in a lightweight bout, Sergio Moraes vs. Kamaru Usman in a welterweight bout, and Justin Ledet vs. Dmitriy Sosnovskiy in a heavyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Rockhold is a -450 favorite over Branch, who is a +360 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Reyes being a +350 underdog against Perry, who is a -485 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10PM/7PM ETPT)

Luke Rockhold (-450) vs. David Branch (+360)

Mike Perry (-485) vs. Alex Reyes (+350)

Anthony Smith (-110) vs. Hector Lombard (-110)

Gregor Gillespie (-410) vs. Jason Gonzalez (+330)

Kamaru Usman (-650) vs. Sergio Moraes (+475)

Justin Ledet (-360) vs. Azunna Anyanwu (+300)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8PM/5PM ETPT)

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (-130) vs. Tony Martin (+110)

Anthony Hamilton (-210) vs. Daniel Spitz (+175)

Krzysztof Jotko (-210) vs. Uriah Hall (+175)

Luke Sanders (-235) vs. Felipe Arantes (+195)

Gilbert Burns (-125) vs. Jason Saggo (+105)