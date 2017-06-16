UFC Fight Night 111 Betting Odds: Surprise Name Favored

UFC Fight Night 111 goes down tomorrow (Saturday, June 17th) from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The entire card will air exclusively on the UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will begin at 4:30 a.m. ET while the four bout main card will air at 8 a.m. ET. The event will be the second that the promotion has hosted in Singapore, following UFC Fight Night: Saffiedine vs. Lim which took place at the Marina Bay Sands in January 2014.

A women’s bantamweight bout between former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and former title challenger Bethe Correia will headline this event. Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura in a heavyweight bout will co-headline this event. Rounding out the main card is Dong Hyun Kim vs. Colby Covington in a welterweight bout and Rafael dos Anjos vs. Tarec Saffiedine in a welterweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Holm is a -550 favorite over Correia, who is a +425 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Arlovski being a +200 underdog against Tybura, who is a -240 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass/8 a.m. ET)

Female Bantamweight: Holly Holm (-550) vs. Bethe Correia (+425)

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski (+200) vs. Marcin Tybura (-240)

Welterweight: Dong Hyun Kim (+265) vs. Colby Covington (-325)

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos (-265) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (+225)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/4:30 a.m. ET)

Lightweight: Takanori Gomi (+260) vs. Jon Tuck (-320)

Heavyweight: Cyril Asker (+285) vs. Walt Harris (-345)

Flyweight: Justin Scoggins(+400) vs. Justin Scoggins (-500)

Welterweight: Frank Camacho (+335) vs. Li Jingliang (-420)

Bantamweight: Kwan Ho Kwak (-125) vs. Russell Doane (+105)

Flyweight: Naoki Inoue (-275) vs. Carls John de Tomas (+235)

Female Bantamweight: Lucie Pudilova (-130) vs. Ji Yeon Kim (+110)

Featherweight: Alex Caceres (-325) vs. Roland Gabriel (+265)