Betting Odds For UFC Fight Night 106: Surprise Name Favored

UFC Fight Night 106 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, March 11, 2017 ) from the Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Brazil. Tho preliminary bouts will air on UFC Fight Pass at 7 p.m. ET while four bouts will air on FOX Sports at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will consist of six bouts that will air at 10 p.m. ET.

A middleweight bout between former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Vitor Belfort and The Ultimate Fighter: Team Jones vs. Team Sonnen middleweight winner Kelvin Gastelum will serve as the event headliner. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua will fight Gian Villante in the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout, Jussier Formiga vs. Ray Borg in a flyweight bout, Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau in a female bantamweight bout and Tim Means vs. Alex Oliveira in a welterweight bout.

Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 1/10 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Vitor Belfort (+325) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (-400)

Light Heavyweight: Mauricio “Shogun” Rua (-145) vs. Gian Villante (+125)

Lightweight: Edson Barboza (-145) vs. Beneil Dariush (+125)

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga (-105) vs. Ray Borg (-115)

Female Bantamweight: Bethe Correia (-105) vs. Marion Reneau (-115)

Welterweight: Tim Means (-185) vs. Alex Oliveira (+160)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo (+150) vs. Kevin Lee (-170)

Welterweight: David Ramos (+190) vs. Sergio Moraes (-230)

Bantamweight: Joe Soto (+180) vs. Rani Yahya (-220)

Lightweight: Josh Burkman (+220) vs. Michel Prazeres (-260)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/7 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Rony Jason (-105) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (-115)

Middleweight: Garreth McLellan (+245) vs. Paulo Henrique Costa (-290)