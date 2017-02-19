Betting Odds For UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Showcases Close...

Betting Odds For UFC Fight Night 105: Lewis vs. Browne Showcases Close Call

By Andrew Ravens -
MMA Junkie

UFC Fight Night 105 is here, and it goes down tonight from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. One bout will air on UFC Fight Pass portion at 6:30 p.m. ET of the prelims while the four bouts will air on the FOX Sports 1 portion at 7 p.m. ET. Six bouts will take place on the main card on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

The main event will be a heavyweight matchup between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne. Johny Hendricks vs. Hector Lombard in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Sam Sicilia vs. Gavin Tucker in a featherweight bout, Cezar Ferreira vs. Elias Theodorou in a middleweight bout, Gina Mazany vs. Sara McMann in a female bantamweight bout and Paul Felder vs. Alessandro Ricci in a lightweight bout.

Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 9 p.m. ET)

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (-115) vs. Travis Browne (-105)

Middleweight: Johny Hendricks (+110) vs. Hector Lombard (-130)

Featherweight: Sam Sicilia (+145) vs. Gavin Tucker (-165)

Middleweight: Cezar Ferreira (-125) vs. Elias Theodorou (+105)

Female Bantamweight: Gina Mazany (+450) vs. Sara McMann (-600)

Lightweight: Paul Felder (-400) vs. Alessandro Ricci (+325)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 7 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Santiago Ponzinibbio (-400) vs. Nordine Taleb (+325)

Strawweight: Carla Esparza (-280) vs. Randa Markos (+240)

Bantamweight: Reginaldo Vieira (+190) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (-230)

Middleweight: Jack Marshman (+160) vs. Thiago “Marreta” Santos (-185)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Middleweight: Ryan Janes (+260) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (-320)

