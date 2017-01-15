Betting Odds For UFC Fight Night 103: Yair Rodriguez Favored Big

UFC Fight Night 103 is here, and it goes down tonight (Sunday, January 15, 2017) from the at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The prelims on Fight Pass will feature four bouts starting at 6:15 p.m. ET while the FOX Sports 1 prelims will feature four bouts starting at 8 p.m. ET. The main card features four bouts starting at 10 p.m. ET.

According to oddsmakers, Yair Rodriguez is a -420 favorite over BJ Penn, who is a +335 underdog. Joe Lauzon vs. Marcin Held in a lightweight will be the co-main event and both fighters are -110, which means oddmakers do not have a favorite nor an underdog. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (FOX Sports 10 p.m. ET)

Featherweight: Yair Rodriguez (-420) vs. BJ Penn (+335)

Lightweight: Joe Lauzon (-110) vs. Marcin Held (-110)

Welterweight: Court McGee (-105) vs. Ben Saunders (-115)

Flyweight: John Moraga (+130) vs. Sergio Pettis (-150)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Bantamweight: Augusto Mendes (+145) vs. Frankie Saenz (-165)

Heavyweight: Oleksiy Oliynyk (-140) vs. Viktor Pesta (+120)

Lightweight: Alex White (+155) vs. Tony Martin (-175)

Lightweight: Devin Powell (+220) vs. Drakkar Klose (-260)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:15 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (+130) vs. Nina Ansaroff (-150)

Heavyweight: Walt Harris (-135) vs. Chase Sherman (+115)

Light Heavyweight: Joachim Christensen (-240) vs. Bojan Mihajlovic (+200)

Heavyweight: Cyril Asker (-125) vs. Dmitry Smoliakov (+105)