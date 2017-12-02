Home UFC Betting Odds For UFC 218: Is Jose Aldo Favored In Rematch?

Betting Odds For UFC 218: Is Jose Aldo Favored In Rematch?

Andrew Ravens
MMA Junkie/USA Today Sports

UFC 218  is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, December 2, 2017) from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:15 p.m. ET.

A UFC featherweight championship bout between current champion Max Holloway and former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is expected to serve as the main event. Francis Ngannou vs. Alistair Overeem in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout main card is Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis in a flyweight bout, Eddie Alvarez vs. Justin Gaethje in a lightweight bout, and Tecia Torres vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Holloway is a -310 favorite over Jose Aldo, who is a +255 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Overeem being a +220 underdog against, who is a -260 favorite. Here are the full betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (-310) vs. Jose Aldo (+255)
Francis Ngannou (-260) vs. Alistair Overeem (+220)
Henry Cejudo (-255) vs. Sergio Pettis (+215)
Justin Gaethje (-175) vs. Eddie Alvarez (+155)
Tecia Torres (-230) vs. Michelle Waterson (+190)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Paul Felder (-150) vs. Charles Oliveira (+130)
Alex Oliveira (-200) vs. Yancy Medeiros (+170)
David Teymur (-175) vs. Drakkar Klose (+155)
Felice Herrig (-150) vs. Cortney Casey (+130)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6:15 p.m. ET)

Razak Alhassan (-240) vs. Sabah Homasi (+200)
Dominick Reyes (-400) vs. Jeremy Kimball (+325)
Justin Willis (-210) vs. Allen Crowder (+175)
Amanda Cooper (-400) vs. Angela Magana (+325)

  • ShawnKarr

    Brain says Blessed but heart says Aldo. Aldo by TKO
    Overeem via UD
    Cejudo via dominant UD
    Alvarez via UD (going out on limb here. Alvarez will have something to prove after McG)