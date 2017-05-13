Betting Odds For UFC 211: Is Stipe Miocic Favored In Rematch?

UFC 211 is here, and it goes down tonight (May 13, 2017) from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Three bouts will air on the UFC Fight Pass prelims at 7 p.m. ET while the FX prelims will air at 8 p.m. ET. The five bouts will take place on the main card that will air on pay-per-view (PPV) at 10 p.m. ET.

A UFC Heavyweight Championship bout between current champion Stipe Miocic and former champion Junior dos Santos will serve as the main event. The pairing met previously in December 2014 at UFC on Fox: dos Santos vs. Miocic with dos Santos winning by a close unanimous decision. Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. vs. Jessica Andrade in a UFC Strawweight Championship bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Demian Maia vs. Jorge Masvidal in a welterweight bout, Frankie Edgar vs. Yair Rodriguez in a featherweight bout and Henry Cejudo vs. Sergio Pettis in a flyweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Miocic is a -130 favorite over dos Santos, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Andrade being a +160 underdog against Jedrzejczyk, who is a -185 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Heavyweight Championship: Stipe Miocic (-130) vs. Junior dos Santos (+110)

UFC Strawweight Championship: Joanna Jedrzejczyk (-185) vs. Jessica Andrade (+160)

Welterweight: Demian Maia (+110) vs. Jorge Masvidal (-130)

Featherweight: Frankie Edgar (-125) vs. Yair Rodriguez (+105)

Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko (-155) vs. David Branch (+135)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FX/8 p.m. ET)

Lightweight: Eddie Alvarez (+105) vs. Dustin Poirier (-125)

Featherweight: Chas Skelly (-125) vs. Jason Knight (+105)

Heavyweight: Chase Sherman (-115) vs. Rashad Coulter (-105)

Lightweight: Marco Polo Reyes (+290) vs. James Vick (-350)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

Strawweight: Jessica Aguilar (+100) vs. Cortney Casey (-120)

Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez (-140) vs. Enrique Barzola (+120)

Light Heavyweight: Gadzhimurad Antigulov (-470) vs. Joachim Christensen (+375)