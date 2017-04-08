Betting Odds For UFC 210: Is Anthony Johnson Favored In Rematch With Daniel Cormier?

UFC 210 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, April 8, 2017) from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The prelims will air on UFC Fight Pass with four bouts at 6 p.m. ET and on FOX Sports 1 with four bouts at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will air on PPV at 10 p.m. ET with five bouts.

A UFC Light Heavyweight Championship rematch between the current champion Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson will headline the event. The two fighters met previously in May 2015 at UFC 187 with Cormier winning the fight (and the vacant title) via submission in the third round. Chris Weidman vs. Gegard Mousasi in a middleweight bout will co-headline this event. Rounding out the main card is Cynthia Calvillo vs. Pearl Gonzalez in a strawweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Patrick Cote in a welterweight bout and Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Johnson is a -120 favorite over Cormier, who is a +120 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Weidman being a +100 underdog against Mousasi, who is a -120 favorite. Here are the betting odds:

MAIN CARD (PPV/10 p.m. ET)

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship: Daniel Cormier (+100) vs. Anthony Johnson (-120)

Middleweight: Chris Weidman (+100) vs. Gegard Mousasi (-120)

Welterweight: Thiago Alves (+115) vs. Patrick Cote (-135)

Lightweight: Will Brooks (-230) vs. Charles Oliveira (+190)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FOX Sports 1/8 p.m. ET)

Welterweight: Kamaru Usman (-325) vs. Sean Strickland (+265)

Featherweight: Shane Burgos (-240) vs. Charles Rosa (+200)

Lightweight: Josh Emmett (-190) vs. Desmond Green (+165)

Featherweight: Myles Jury (-440) vs. Mike De La Torre (+350)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass/6 p.m. ET)

Light Heavyweight: Patrick Cummins (-110) vs. Jan Blachowicz (-110)

Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie (-245) vs. Andrew Holbrook (+205)

Female Bantamweight: Katlyn Chookagian (-140) vs. Irene Aldana (+120)

Flyweight: Jenel Lausa (+425) vs. Magomed Bibulatov (-550)