Beneil Dariush & Evan Dunham Fight To Majority Draw

Beneil Dariush and Evan Dunham had a bout so close that the judges couldn’t agree on a winner.

The opening bout on the main card of UFC 216 featured a lightweight scrap between Dariush and Dunham. The action took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dunham looked for an overhand right in the opening frame as Dariush threw a hook. A left hand found the mark for Dariush. They engaged in the clinch and Dariush rocked his opponent with two elbows. Dunham was dropped and Dariush rained down some ground-and-pound.

Dariush paced himself, but landed heavy shots when there were openings. Dunham ate a knee to the body. He turned and attempted to scramble. He went for a leg lock, but didn’t have anything. Dunham got back up with about 25 seconds left in the round. The horn sounded without much more action.

At the start of the second stanza, the two threw heavy leather. Dariush landed a knee to the body at the expense of being taken down. Dariush got back to his feet, but Dunham held him against the cage. Dariush broke free and landed a leg kick.

Another heavy leg kick had Dunham off balanced. Dunham grabbed a leg, but couldn’t get a takedown. Yet another hard leg kick found the target for Dariush. The round ended with Dunham in clinch control.

Dunham grabbed a leg early and threw a right hand. A right high kick landed for Dariush. A left hand connected for Dunham. He landed another hook clean. Dunham landed a few jabs. Dunham had brief control against the cage.

A leg kick by Dariush had Dunham on one knee momentarily. A jab from Dariush caught his opponent. Dunham engaged in the clinch, but Dariush answered with a knee. They exchanged strikes with Dariush landing the cleaner shots. Dunham landed a punch over the top.

Dunham put the pressure on. he dared his opponent to trade, Dunham swung wild until the final horn sounded.

While one judge scored the fight for Dariush, the other two had it as a draw.

Final Result: Beneil Dariush and Evan Dunham fought to a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)