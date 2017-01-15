Ben Saunders Kicks His Way To Victory Against Court McGee

The second bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night 103 featured a welterweight clash between the returning Ben Saunders (21-7-2) and Court McGee (18-6). Saunders had gone 3-1 upon his initial return to the Octagon. Some personal issues saw “Killa B” go back to the regional circuit.

His time there clocked in at a whopping 17 seconds. He submitted Jacob Volkmann and found himself back in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Meanwhile, “The Crusher” has gone 2-2 in his last four bouts. The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 11 winner was vying for his second straight win.

McGee for the legs with a kick early. He blocked a high kick and moved in to the clinch. They traded kicks to the body. A cut over McGee’s left eye formed.

A hard body kick landed for “Killa B.” A head kick landed for McGee, though it didn’t have much power to it. McGee used his strikes to get in a clinch, but Saunders avoided the grappling. Saunders kept kicking McGee’s body.

They briefly engaged in the clinch and Saunders landed a knee to the body. Saunders landed another body kick. “Killa B” landed a counter punch to end the round.

McGree threw multiple uppercuts in the clinch at the start of round two. Saunders landed a jab and went high with a kick. “The Crusher” became aggressive with his strikes, putting together a combination.

An inside leg kick found the target for Saunders. McGee got hit hard with a body kick. Blood trickled down under “Killa B’s” eye. Saunders ducked under and went high with a kick.

McGee got in a body lock, but couldn’t get anything going. Another body kick landed for Saunders. McGee moved in and pressed his opponent against the fence.

At this point, it was the most control “The Crusher” had in the fight. He landed a right hand. They engaged in the clinch with McGee landing strikes upstairs and Saunders landing a knee to the body. The round ended soon after.

McGee came out swinging in the final round. He landed a kick to the leg. A counter combination landed for Saunders. He then landed a high kick.

A right hand by McGee looked to have wobbled “Killa B” momentarily. An overhand right connected for “The Crusher.” A spinning backfist was blocked by Saunders. McGee drove his opponent towards the cage.

He dumped Saunders to the canvas. McGee felt comfortable in Saunders’ guard. While “Killa B’s” guard is known to be dangerous, Saunders was sweaty and tired.

He tried going for a triangle, but to no avail. McGee was in control until the final horn sounded.

Despite McGee’s late surge in the final round, the judges scored the fight for Saunders.

Final Result: Ben Saunders def. Court McGee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)