Bellator 170 Salaries: Tito Ortiz Tops List, Chael Sonnen Follows

The California State Athletic Commission released the Bellator 170 salaries on Sunday. Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz ($300,000) and UFC veteran Chael Sonnen ($50,000) headlined this event in a light heavyweight bout. This was Ortiz’s retirement fight while it was Sonnen’s Bellator MMA debut. In the co-main event, Paul Daley ($50,000) took on Brennan Ward ($50,000) in a welterweight bout. Rounding out this five bout main card was Ralek Gracie ($33,000) vs. Hisaki Kato ($30,000) in a middleweight bout, Georgi Karakhanyan ($24,000) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez ($40,000) in a featherweight bout and Derek Campos ($34,200) vs. Derek Anderson ($7,800) in a lightweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Tito Ortiz: $300,000 (no win bonus) def. Chael Sonnen: $50,000

Paul Daley: $50,000 (no win bonus) def. Brennan Ward: $50,000

Hisaki Kato: $30,000 (includes no win bonus) def. Ralek Gracie: $33,000

Emmanuel Sanchez: $40,000 (includes $20,00 win bonus) def. Georgi Karakhanyan: $24,000

Derek Campos: $34,200 (includes $15,000 win bonus) def. Derek Anderson: $7,800

Jacob Rosales: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Ian Butler: $1,500

Mike Segura: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Tommy Aaron: $2,000

James Barnes: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Rob Gooch: $2,000

Curtis Millender: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Johnny Cisneros: $2,000

Colleen Schneider: $6,000 (includes $3,000 win bonus) def. Chrissie Daniels: $4,500

Henry Corrales: $28,000 (includes $14,000 win bonus) def. Cody Bollinger: $2,500

Guilherme Vasconcelos: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. John Mercurio: $2,000

Keith Berry: $3,000 vs. Kevin Casey: $10,000

Alex Soto: $5,400 (includes $3,000 win bonus)* def. Demarcus Brown: $2,600

Chinzo Machida: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Jamar Ocampo: $1,500

Jalin Turner: $3,000 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Gabriel Green: $2,000

Jack May: $4,000 (includes $2,000 win bonus) def. Dave Cryer: $2,000

Daniel Rodriguez: $3,150 (includes $1,500 win bonus) def. Christian Gonzalez: $1,350*

Bellator 170 took place on Saturday January 21, 2017 at the The Forum in Inglewood, California. The prelims aired on Spike TV.com while the main card aired live in prime time on Spike TV at 9:00 pm EST.