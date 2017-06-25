B.J. Penn Falls Short Against Dennis Siver in Fifth Straight Loss

B.J. Penn (16-12-2) couldn’t sustain his flashes of success against Dennis Siver (23-11, 1 NC).

The first bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night 112 featured a featherweight clash. Former two-weight division champion Penn took on Siver.

Penn wasted little time closing the distance. He backed Siver up with a jab. Penn held off on a takedown, but found his back against the fence It was brief as both men separated. Penn pushed his opponent against the fence and landed a knee. Siver shoved him off.

“The Prodigy” got in another jab. Siver threw out a spin kick to the body. A right hand was there for Siver. He missed a high kick. Siver connected with a left hand. He kept landing kicks as the round came to a close.

The second stanza began and Penn moved forward with punches to the body. A right hand landed for Penn. A leg kick was there for Siver. He had his high kick blocked. An uppercut dropped Siver. “The Prodigy” dropped some ground and pound. He moved to side control. The round ended with Penn in top control.

The final frame was underway. A spinning back kick to the body was there for Siver. A jab was there for Penn. Siver was active with his kicks. A head kick was there for Siver. Penn looked slowed down from the leg kicks. Siver poured it on with more kicks. It was a clear round for Siver.

Siver earned a majority decision.

Final Result: Dennis Siver def. B.J. Penn via majority decision (28-28, 29-28, 29-28)