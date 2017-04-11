Quotes: Chris Weidman’s Corner Explodes After UFC 210 Fight Is Stopped

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman was in desperate need of a win at this past weekend’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from Buffalo, New York. After suffering back-to-back stoppage losses, Weidman had yet another tough test in front of him in the form of surging contender Gegard Mousasi.

Despite winning the first round, Weidman came up short in the fight, as the bout was called off in the second frame. Mousasi landed a knee, which referee Dan Mirigliotta deemed illegal, but the New York State Athletic Commission deemed legal. Because of this, “The Dreamcatcher” was awarded the victory.

Check out how Chris Weidman’s corner, which consists of Ray Longo and Matt Serra, exploded after the decision below (courtesy of MMAMania.com):

Serra: If you’re okay, you’ve got to let them know! He never knows what day it is, though! Longo: F**king bulls**t. Bull f**king s**t! No, no, no! Serra: Because he didn’t know what day it is? He might not know what day it is! Give me his s**t. Where’s his shirt? Longo: Goddamn it! He was winning that fight, too. Serra: He told them it was February and he didn’t know what the date was. I told you that motherf**ker’s a dirty cocks**ker! Referee Dan Miragliotta: (to Weidman’s corner) They watched the replay, it was legal. Serra: Was it legal? Weidman: There’s no way that was legal! Serra: Come on Dan, are you kidding Dan? How is that legal? Longo: Motherf**ker!

