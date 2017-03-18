Arnold Allen Defeats Makwan Amirkhani by Split Decision in London

Makwan Amirkhani (13-3) has suffered his first lost inside the Octagon at the hands of Arnold Allen (12-1).

Right away, Allen pushed forward and threw strikes. Amirkhani grabbed a hold of a leg and took his opponent down. He went for a choke, but Allen got out and was able to gain top control. Allen rained down some strikes, but Amirkhani got up and took his opponent back down briefly. Both men were separated after being in the clinch position. Amirkhani clipped Allen with a right hand. The opening frame ended with Allen swinging for the fences.

Amirkhani didn’t waste time getting Allen to the ground at the start of the second stanza. He went for a D’Arce choke, but couldn’t get it and ended up on his back. Allen moved to mount for a brief time. Amirkhani was able to get back to his feet. He went for a takedown and ended up on top as Allen went for a choke. Not many strikes landed as both men looked to improve their position until the horn sounded.

Allen stuffed a takedown in the final frame. He landed an overhand left. He connected with a jab. “Mr. Finland” shot in and took Allen down. Allen tried getting back up, but Amirkhani held onto a body lock. Allen got up after a scramble following a hip toss. He went for a kimura, but Amirkhani reversed and got to half guard. Despite Allen improving his position to full guard, the fighters were immediately stood back up.

A takedown was scored by Allen. He landed some punches and went for a choke. He couldn’t make anything happen before the final horn sounded.

When the score totals were read, Allen was revealed as the winner by split decision.

Final Result: Arnold Allen def. Makwan Amirkhani via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 30-27)