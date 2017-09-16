Anthony Smith Ices Hector Lombard In Third Round

Hector Lombard has fallen to Anthony Smith.

The middleweight bout took place on the main card of UFC Fight Night 116. The action was held inside the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania.

Lombard caught a kick and swung for the fences. The action stalled a bit after Smith avoided ground-and-pound. A leg kick was there for Lombard.

Smith’s knee was bruised from the leg kicks in the second stanza. Lombard held onto his opponent and kneed him in the thigh. Smith broke free. He landed a right hand with about 30 seconds left in the round. Lombard stumbled back after some punches as the second round ended.

The final frame began and Lombard got out of the way of a head kick. Smith dropped Lombard and the fight was over.

Final Result: Anthony Smith def. Hector Lombard via TKO (Punches) – R3, 2:33