Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier To Headline UFC Fight Night 120

The UFC has finally announced the main event for their upcoming UFC Fight Night 120 event. The promotion announced late Wednesday night that former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis would fight Dustin Poirier in the headliner of the event.



This is a fight that has been coming for a while now due to the fact that Pettis has been calling for a bout with Poirier. Now, he will get his wish.



Pettis has been on a roller coaster ride over his last few bouts. Since dropping the lightweight title to Rafael Dos Anjos back in March of 2015, he has suffered four losses in five fights. Part of that lack of success includes a stint in the featherweight division. He picked up a win at featherweight before an interim title bout with Max Holloway at UFC 206 in December. However, Pettis lost that bout and went back to lightweight. He is coming off a unanimous-decision win over Jim Miller at UFC 213 in July.



On the flip side, Poirier made his most recent octagon appearance at UFC 211 in March, where he went to a controversial no-contest after Eddie Alvarez landed a series of illegal knees.



UFC Fight Night 120 is scheduled to take place on November 11, 2017, at the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 while the preliminary card will split air time on FS1 and the promotion’s official streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Here is the updated card:

Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier

Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez

Nina Ansaroff vs. Angela Hill

Cezar Ferreira vs. Nate Marquardt

Karl Roberson vs. Darren Stewart

Jake Collier vs. Marcel Fortuna

Junior Albini vs. Andrei Arlovski

Court McGee vs. Sean Strickland

Clay Guida vs. Joe Lauzon

Viviane Pereira vs. Tatiana Suarez

John Dodson vs. Marlon Moraes