Anthony Pettis Reveals Hit List For Lightweight Return

Anthony Pettis is ready to resume his journey back to the UFC lightweight title picture.

‘Showtime’ once sat atop the UFC’s most talent-stacked division, 155 pounds, after downing Benson Henderson in his hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin at UFC 164 back in 2013. After one successful title defense Pettis would then attempt to defend his title against Rafael dos Anjos in Dallas, Texas at UFC 185 in March of 2015.

‘RDA’ put on a clinic against Pettis that sparked the beginning of his three-fight losing streak, and the end of his reign as lightweight champ. Following the three-fight losing skid at his former championship weight Pettis decided it was time for a change and dropped down to featherweight in attempt to win his second division title under the UFC’s banner.

Pettis had a successful showing in his 145-pound debut as he submitted Charles Oliveira in the third round of their contest in August of last year, before suffering a third round TKO loss to Max Holloway for the division’s interim strap. Pettis had missed weight for the fight by three pounds and would not have been awarded the title had he won.

Now Pettis tells ESPN’s Brett Okamoto on the Five Rounds Podcast that his recent string of losses could be a result of not allowing his body to heal properly and jumping right into the next training camp prematurely (quotes via ESPN):

“I was rushing for my title shot,” Pettis said. “I was right there at 145 pounds and still in the running at 155. I think it was rough on my body [doing that]. I had a lot of injuries I needed to heal up and I wasn’t healing them up. I was just going right to the next camp.”

Before he was champion in the UFC Pettis once ruled the now-defunct WEC promotion’s 155-pound division as well. With only one loss in his WEC debut, and a four-fight win streak, Pettis defeated Benson Henderson in their first encounter to win his first major promotional title.

Following his UFC debut loss to Clay Guida, Pettis embarked on a five-fight win streak over names such as Jeremy Stephens, Joe Lauzon, Donald Cerrone, Benson Henderson, and Gilbert Melendez. It was a steady climb for Pettis up to the lightweight title picture upon his initial run – something he hopes to get back to once he makes his Octagon return at lightweight:

“I’m going to take my time at 155 pounds,” Pettis said. “I was in a rush to get back into title contention. Everybody I fought besides [Charles] Oliveira was a the No. 1 contender or a former champion. I’m going to go back to the 155-pound division, work my way back to the top and see how far I can take it again. “I was the king of lightweight in both the WEC and UFC. I have to go back there and keep doing that, with no pressure on myself. There’s no lack of motivation, no superstition. It’s just me, out there grinding hard and winning fights.”

As for who will welcome Pettis back to the lightweight division, ‘Showtime’ has three names in particular that he’d like to throw down with, but will ultimately leave that decision up to his management team:

“Yeah, I was looking to get Jim Miller,” Pettis said. “He was the only guy not booked, besides [Michael] Johnson. I let my management take care of who I’m fighting, but there’s Miller, Johnson, Nate Diaz. There’s a bunch of guys out there I’d like to fight.”

Although he may have fallen on hard times in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career as of late, Pettis’ ability to put on one hell of a show, given that he is one of the UFC’s most dynamic strikers, is still there. The Roufusport product believes that once he fine-tunes his reaction time, he’ll be right back in the mix for the lightweight crown: