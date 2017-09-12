Anthony Pettis Blasts Nate Diaz, Impressed By Conor McGregor’s Boxing Debut

Despite the fact that the boxing showdown between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is in the books, people are still talking about it. Fighters are included in the conversation.

Former UFC lightweight Anthony Pettis was impressed with McGregor’s performance in his pro boxing debut. This bout will likely be the most lucrative fight of all time. Mayweather stopped him in the 10th round. Although McGregor looked good in the first three rounds, he started getting tired as the fight went on. Even McGregor cited patches of fatigue that he needs to overcome for him to become more effective

Pettis was in attendance for the bout and gave ‘The Notorious’ credit for pushing himself in the fight.

“I thought it was actually a good fight,” Pettis told Fight Hype, per Tom Taylor of BJPenn.com. “I think McGregor actually surprised a lot of people. I don’t know how hard Mayweather was trying, but I was there, I was impressed.”

In case you didn’t know, Nate Diaz wasn’t too impressed with McGregor. Make no mistake about it, the biggest fight that the UFC can book right now is a trilogy fight between McGregor and Diaz. It seems that Diaz is on board for the fight. Diaz handed McGregor his first loss in the Octagon at UFC 196 by submitting the lightweight champion in the second round. However, Diaz lost in the welterweight rematch at UFC 202 by losing via majority decision.

Pettis dismissed Diaz’ comments by saying that Diaz got ‘lucky’ in the first fight. There is no love lost between the two fighters. Pettis and Diaz went back-and-forth a couple of years. Unfortunately, a grudge match never materialized.

“Bro, Nate Diaz ain’t shit,” he said. “Me and Nate have had a lot of issues. I was the champ in the UFC and WEC, and Diaz was calling me out. He got lucky in the [first] fight with Conor, and he got the win, but Diaz ain’t shit. He ain’t shit.”

Pettis, who beat Jim Miller in July, will be returning to the world famous Octagon soon as he is set to fight lightweight contender Dustin Poirier on November 11th at UFC Fight Night 120 at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia.