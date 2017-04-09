Anthony Johnson’s Corner Upset With Decision To Wrestle Daniel Cormier

MMA fans were not the only ones who were shocked by Anthony Johnson’s gameplan in the main event of UFC 210 against Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight title, which was a rematch between the two fighters. Johnson’s corner was also shocked by his gameplan and pleaded with him when he elected to wrestle Cormier rather than engage in striking. They begged him to keep his distance and exchange strikes, but they got upset when he didn’t.

At one point in the fight, Johnson’s longtime striking coach Henri Hooft exclaimed, “This is stupid.” Between rounds, Johnson said nothing. Johnson ultimately was finished by Cormier when he locked in a rear-naked choke in the second round.

Courtesy of MMA Junkie, here are the excerpts from Johnson’s corner and apparently, the fighter’s retirement plans weren’t the only surprise of the night.

Round 1

Voice: Take your time. Nice. Take your time. Don’t take him down.

Hooft: Don’t wrestle him.

Voice: If you’re going to go, go single.

Hooft: You don’t have to wrestle him, AJ. Just relax.

Voice: Don’t wrestle him.

Hooft: Get out of there. Get out of there.

Grappling coach Neil Melanson: OK, stud. Now, let’s get your hands hot.

Voice: Why is he wrestling him?

Hooft: This is stupid.

Voice: Why is he wrestling him?

Hooft: (Expletive) it, man. Just get off the cage.

Voice: Get out of there.

Voice: Why isn’t he listening?

(Johnson and Cormier are broken up by referee John McCarthy, and Johnson lands kicks.)

Voice: He’s tired already, DC. He doesn’t need to do this.

Voice: Why isn’t he listening?

Hooft: I don’t know why he’s doing that. We have no (expletive) eyes.

Break between Round 1 and Round 2

Hooft: Can you tell me why you’re wrestling? Now, you’re not going to wrestle. You take your distance. Stay away, two steps away. Why are you so worried about everything? The kicks and the knees are really good, but no kicks. Where’s your hands?

Voice: You’re doing great. Don’t (expletive) wrestle him.

Hooft: If you stand your distance, it’s an easy game. Why make it difficult?

Round 2

Hooft: Movement. Athletic. Movement. That’s it. Take your distance.

(Johnson reverses against the cage and goes for another takedown)

Hooft: You need distance.

Hooft: I’m not saying nothing.

(Cormier has Johnson on the mat and is setting up a choke)

Hooft: It’s going the same as last time.

(Johnson submits to Cormier via rear-naked choke)

Hooft: Why, why the (expletive) does this happen every (expletive) time, man? Crazy.

Following the fight, Johnson shocked everyone by retiring from MMA, and before he made the announcement, he was looking for Hooft, but Hooft was nowhere to be found.