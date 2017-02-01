Anthony Johnson: Somebody Is Getting F***ed Up At UFC 210

Just one month in to 2017, and already it’s been a year of mixed feelings for Anthony Johnson. As his Blackzilians team fell apart at the seams, ‘Rumble’ announced he was leaving the Jaco Hybrid Training Center. Although he is still training with Rashad Evans in Florida, Johnson admitted the split from the Blackzilians was saddening. Then came the announcement of the UFC 201 main event, and ‘Rumble’ will finally get his rematch with Daniel Cormier. Since Jon Jones’ meltdown, ‘DC’ has bossed the division, and he took out Johnson at UFC 187 to claim the belt.

Their first fight was in 2015, and Johnson has made good use of his time between title fights. Three straight brutal knockouts over Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader and Glover Teixeira made ‘Rumble’ a lock for the best title fight. Cormier’s current streak includes Johnson, Alexander Gustafsson and Anderson Silva in a non-title fight.

Different This Time

Speaking during this week’s edition of The MMA Hour, Anthony Johnson talks about reflecting on his last loss, and how he feels the rematch will go:

“It was probably six months after that I finally watched the fight. I just woke up at like two in the morning and decided to watch the fight. I woke up and it was on my mind and I just watched it to see what my mistakes were, and I was like okay, they were bad mistakes but they weren’t mistakes that were so bad they couldn’t be fixed. “Nobody wants to watch themselves lose,” Johnson added. “It was a weird feeling in my stomach, because like I said, I didn’t perform at the best of my abilities. I think that’s what disgusted me the most. It made me disgusted. So the next time, it’ll be a different story on my end.”

No Trash

“Hell, it feels like it’s natural now at this point, we’ve done it so much,” Johnson said. “But DC and I are professionals, we know how to control our emotions and say the right thing and be respectful. There’s no point in being disrespectful to each other and making ourselves look dumb, look stupid. So we definitely have to have respect, and we do what we have to do to get everybody tuned in, but come April 8th, somebody is getting f*cked up. He can yap all he wants,” Johnson said. “He knows what’s coming.”

During their last fight, Johnson was able to rock Cormier in the early goings. If ‘Rumble’ can land on ‘DC’ again, will he be crowned the new champion?