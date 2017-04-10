Anthony Johnson Issues Farewell Retirement Message After UFC 210

UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony “Rumble” Johnson is looking forward to being him and not just known as a UFC star. Following his loss to Daniel Cormier for the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 210, Johnson dropped a bit of a bombshell and announced his retirement. It was his second title loss to Cormier, who also beat “Rumble” in 2015, and it ended Johnson’s three-fight winning streak.

Johnson recently took to his Instagram account to send a farewell message to his fans. He wrote the following:

“Hello, Monday! A new beginning starts today, and I am so happy about that… My body can recover and I can focus on something different other than mma. MY life has been amazing and I haven’t come close to scratching the surface. I’ll miss mma and every aspect of the game, but my time is over and I’m ready to watch tbd new generation take over. Now I can be Anthony Johnson/AJ and not Anthony Rumble Johnson! Thank you all for the love and support throughout the yrs… Rumble Squad forever! #RumbleSquad The End of Rumble.”

It should be noted that although he announced his retirement from MMA, Johnson did leave open the door for a potential future fight with ex-champ Jon Jones. Their paths never crossed in the UFC.