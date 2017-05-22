Home UFC Angela Magana Reveals Insane Fallout For Cyborg Brawl

Angela Magana Reveals Insane Fallout For Cyborg Brawl

By
Tom Niston
-
1
SHARE

One day after Angela Magana was reportedly punched by Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino at the UFC fighter retreat, the MMA world has been dealt a predictably strange fallout for the scene.

First, Magana tweeted she was the victim of ‘roid rage,’ revealing that lawyers were contacting her ‘left and right’:

Magana then clarified that she had all of her teeth but would be pressing charges after the police had been contacted by the UFC, not her:

Faced with backlash, Magana then went on to invoke the time when Cyborg was threatening to sue Ronda Rousey for suggesting she used steroids:

People were quick to blast Magana for supposedly suing Cyborg, but she fired back she was not officially suing and had only been contacted about it:

Magana then continued to berate Cyborg, calling her a bully who took steroids in order to beat up smaller fighters, which therefore made her look masculine:

And while she’s facing criticism for ‘poking the bear,’ Magana noted that posting rude tweets doesn’t give Cyborg free reign to assault people:

Magana continued to discuss the details of the incident, stating that the cops called her and were looking into felony assault charges for the incident:

Finally, “Her Majesty” poked back at Cyborg, suggesting that she would be arrested for a felony and lose her job as well:

So it looks like the mess is about to get a lot messier, and Cyborg could actually ended up facing very serious charges for her decision to assault Magana, who fights at two weight classes below Cyborg and isn’t exactly relevant in the UFC beyond her controversy-inspiring social media presence (let’s be honest).

With a potentially huge title fight versus Megan Anderson on the line for Cyborg at July’s UFC 214, it’s safe to wonder if all this was actually worth it for her.

NEXT: Floyd Mayweather Reacts To Conor McGregor's Latest Callout

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • David Twardy

    Something with Magana’s eyes make her seem like she’s not all there.