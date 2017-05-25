Angela Magana Says She’s Filed Lawsuit Against Cris Cyborg

Controversial Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg Justino made headlines this past weekend when she essentially punched UFC strawweight Angela Magana at the UFC’s Athlete Retreat in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Apparently, Cyborg was upset over a few tweets that Magana had sent out and when the two came to face to face in Las Vegas, tempers flared.

This situation doesn’t appear to be clearing up, however, as Magana recently said that she’ll be filing a lawsuit against the Brazilian slugger:

“I’ve already retained a lawyer,” Magana told TMZ. “I have medical bills, I’m not gonna pay those. You fucked up big time. You can’t do what you did. Now I’m gonna get you as hard as I can get you.”

Cyborg has competed twice under the UFC banner to date, scoring back-to-back stoppage victories over the likes of Leslie Smith and Lina Lansberg at UFC 198 and UFC Fight Night 95 respectively. She had expressed interest in fighting for the UFC featherweight title, which is currently held by Germaine de Randamie, at UFC 214 on July 29, 2017 in California, but that possibility is now up in the air.