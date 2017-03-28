Andrei Arlovski Set To Return At UFC Fight Night 111

The UFC announced several bouts for their return event to Singapore after a three and a half year absence. UFC Fight Night 111 is scheduled to take place in the country this summer, and five bouts were recently announced.

Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (25-14) will fight Marcin Tybura (15-2) at the event. Also announced for the event is Asian MMA legend Takanori Gomi (35-12) taking on Jon Tuck (9-4) at lightweight; Ulka Sasaki (19-4-2) meets Justin Scoggins (11-3) in a flyweight bout; Russell Doane (14-7) and Kwan Ho Kwak (9-1) throw down at bantamweight; and Cyril Asker (8-2) meets Walt Harris (9-5) in a heavyweight bout. Despite all of these bouts being announced, the UFC has yet to officially announce the main and co-main events for this show.

Arlovski really needs a win as after he returned to the UFC in 2014, he rattled off four straight wins but has had a rough run as of late as he has knockout losses to Stipe Miocic and Alistair Overeem. He is coming off a loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC on FOX 23 in January by TKO.

Tybura lost his promotional debut to Timothy Johnson 10 months ago but has been on fire since then as he won his last two bouts by knocking out Viktor Pesta at UFC Fight Night 92 this past August, and Luis Henrique at UFC 209 in Las Vegas.

UFC Fight Night 11 takes place on June 17th Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The UFC has yet to announce the broadcast plans for the event, but it will likely air on FOX Sports 1. Here is the updated card for the event:

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcin Tybura

Takanori Gomi vs. Jon Tuck

Ulka Sasaki vs. Justin Scoggins

Russell Doane vs. Kwan Ho Kwak

Cyril Asker vs. Walt Harris

Wang Guan vs. TBA