Anderson Silva Sends Positive Message To ‘Brother” Jose Aldo

Anderson Silva is no stranger to falling from grace.
The 42-year-old former longtime middleweight champion defended his 185-pound title a record-setting 10 consecutive times before being shockingly knocked out by Chris Weidman at UFC 162 in 2013. While many still consider him to be the greatest fighter of all-time, Silva has since gone just 1-3-1.
For this reason, Silva can relate to fellow Brazilian Jose Aldo, a man many consider to be the best featherweight to have ever graced the Octagon. Aldo, however, has suffered two stoppage losses in his last three bouts, losing his title via third round TKO to Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 212 this past weekend (June 3, 2017) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Silva took to his official Instagram account to offer his ‘brother’ some positive words:
Meu irmão. Você é muito maior de que qualquer batalha, a sua história nos da a plena certeza de que você é um grande herói, um grande campeão, sou e sempre serei seu fã meu irmão. O que você tem de mais precioso vai muito além. Lógico que estávamos todos torcendo por você e pela sua vitória, mais não se cobre e nem deixe ninguém cobrar de você irmão, pois você é fantástico no que faz e faz com amor e com seu coração, não esqueça de quem você é e o quanto você faz a diferença nesse esporte, você mudou a vida de muita gente, você é motivo de vitória e de superação pelo exemplo que se tornou, mantenha sempre a cabeça erguida DEUS está no controle sempre. Você é um grande campeão, ninguém pode tirar essa história de você, ninguém; batalha são ganhas e outras perdidas, mas a guerra nunca. Você é um gigante, não veio a este mundo por acaso você é Ze Aldo. Nosso Ze Aldo. Não esqueça irmão, DEUS te abençoe sempre guerreiro . “Isso é o que somos até o fim dos nossos dias, anos e aqueles como nós meu amigo, muito poucos.” . My brother. You are much bigger than any battle, your story gives us the full assurance that you are a great hero, a great champion, I am and I will always be your fan, brother. What you have most precious goes far beyond. Of course we were all rooting for you and for your victory, but do not cover yourself or let anyone charge you brother, because you are fantastic in what you do and do with love and with your heart, do not forget who you are and how much You make a difference in this sport, you have changed the lives of many people, you are cause for victory and overcoming by the example that has become, always keep your head up God is always in control. You are a great champion, no one can take this story from you, no one; Battle is won and other losses, but never war. You are a giant, did not come to this world by chance you are Ze Aldo. Our Ze Aldo. Do not forget brother, GOD bless you always warrior. “That is what we are to the end of our days, and those like us my friend, very few.”
