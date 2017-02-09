Anderson Silva: Fighters Need To Unite Together

Anderson Silva thinks that a fighters’ union is crucial for the sport of mixed martial arts’ (MMA’s) future.

During a recent media scrum ahead of his UFC 208 co-main event match-up with Derek Brunson this weekend (Sat. February 11, 2017), Silva was asked on his thoughts regarding the vamped up call for fighter unions as of late. Silva believes the unionization of fighters is a very important factor as it pertains to the future of MMA (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“This is important. This sport has (become) more professional, outside, so for me this is important,” Silva said. “Sometimes the guys don’t (express correctly) how much this sport needs to change, for unions and this. The fighters need to come and stay together, so this sport would become better and better.” “It’s very important. This is the future of the sport. I have a good relationship with all fighters. I have a good relationship with my company, the UFC. But this is important for fighters, and for this sport to be better. This is my personal opinion.”

Silva is not a member of either the Mixed Martial Arts Fighters’ Association (MMAFA) or the newly formed Mixed Martial Arts Athletes Association (MMAAA), but a voice like his being such a legend of the sport would certainly help either association’s cause. Do you think Silva will align himself with one of these fighter’s unions soon?

You can check out Silva’s media scrum here: