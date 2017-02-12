Anderson Silva Decisions Derek Brunson In First Official Win Since 2012

Tonight’s (Feb. 11) UFC 208 card featured a co-main event between future Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Anderson Silva (34-8, 1 NC). His opponent was Derek Brunson (16-5).

“The Spider” nabbed a unanimous decision victory.

The fight began and both men were patient. Not much action went on in the opening minute. Silva landed a right hook counter. Brunson faked a takedown. “The Spider” moved forward with a right hand. Brunson pushed Silva against the fence. Silva pushed his opponent off.

Silva landed a jab and caught Brunson off balanced. He defended a takedown. Brunson landed a left and a right hand in the clinch before they broke. A leg kick from Brunson found the mark. Silva chased down Brunson. He landed a front kick to the body. Brunson landed some shots in the clinch, but “The Spider” ate the punches. Silva went for a flying knee, but it allowed Brunson to gain top control as the round ended.

The second round was underway and Silva stuffed a takedown attempt. “The Spider” went for a knee, but nothing was there. Silva looked for a kick high. He ducked some of Brunson’s shots. He went for a spinning back fist and landed a spin kick to the body. His opponent got him down, but “The Spider” got back up to his feet.

Brunson held Silva against the fence. He pushed off and they met back at the center of the Octagon. Silva stuffed another takedown and hit Brunson with his shoulder blade. “The Spider” landed a leg kick. He did a capoeira dance and went high with a kick as the round ended.

The final round was underway and Silva got out of the way of a head kick. Brunson went for a takedown, but ate a knee to the body. Silva sprawled, but was pushed against the fence again. A stiff jab connected for Silva. A knee was thrown by Brunson. A kick to the body found the mark for Silva.

Silva got Brunson in a clinch and landed a knee to the body. A wheel kick to the leg connect for Silva, though it may have hit Brunson below the belt. Brunson changed levels and took his opponent down. There was not much action on Brunson’s side. Silva landed a punch from the bottom. The final horn sounded shortly after.

All three judges felt Silva’s offense standing was enough to win the fight.

Final Result: Anderson Silva def. Derek Brunson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)