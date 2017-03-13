Anderson Silva Wants Two Huge Rematches – One In Rio

41-year-old former longtime UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva finally got back into the win column with a controversial decision victory over Derek Brunson at this February’s UFC 208 from Brooklyn, New York.

Now back to his winning ways, Silva appears to be focused on landing a big fight, and there have been rumors suggesting his next fight could take place in his home of Brazil on June 3, 2017 at UFC 212. If that’s the case, “The Spider” would like a rematch with his former opponent Nick Diaz, as he stated earlier today on his official Instagram account.

Silva also expressed interest in a rematch with reigning 185-pound titleholder Michael Bisping:

“We are three great professionals, what makes the most sense at the moment, is not his fight with any other, but with me, regardless of belt. Regardless of the show, we respect each other, a new fight between us, would be a great fight of gentlemen,” Silva wrote. “Because with Nick [Diaz], it was a no contest, we have a story to tell, I’ll wait for you in Brazil. And I’m waiting for you, Mr. Bisping, after your fight with GSP.”

Silva scored a unanimous decision victory over Diaz at UFC 183 in Jan. 2015, but it was later changed to a no-contest after both men failed drug tests. “The Spider” would end up serving out a year long suspension before returning to take on Bisping in Feb. 2016 in an entertaining bout that he lost via decision.

“The Count” is currently set to take on the returning Georges St. Pierre later this year and Diaz has yet to book a fight since his suspension ended last August.

Who would you like to see Silva fight next?