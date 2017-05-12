Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Rematch Set For UFC 213

Another bantamweight title fight has been added to July 8’s UFC 213, which will take place during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is already scheduled to meet TJ Dillashaw on the card, although that bout is now in jeopardy after it was reported that Garbrandt is dealing with back issues, and it was announced at the UFC’s Summer Kickoff Press Conference earlier today (May 12, 2017) that Amanda Nunes will also put her 135-pound title on the line in a rematch against top contender Valentina Shevchenko.

The two even get physical when facing off (Courtesy of Fox Sports’ Damon Martin):

Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko nearly got into it as well #UFC pic.twitter.com/UXbeHdCC44 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 12, 2017

Nunes has won five consecutive fights including a decision victory over Shevchenko in their first meeting at UFC 196. Since then, she has scored back-to-back stoppage victories over former champions Miesha Tate at UFC 200 and Ronda Rousey at UFC 207. The “Lioness” finished Rousey in just 48 seconds.

Shevchenko, on the other hand, has picked up two straight victories since losing to Nunes. She outpointed former titleholder Holly Holm in July 2016 and she submitted Julianna Pena this past January.

Who do you expect to walk away with UFC gold when these two run it back in July?