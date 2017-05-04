Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko Rematch Targeted For UFC 213

On a night where July 8’s UFC 213 from Las Vegas gained a multitude of high-profile fights, the last announcement of the evening could signify that the card will already feature two title fights.

A reported surfaced from MMA Fighting late in the evening that UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her title against surging No. 1 contender Valentina Shevchenko. It’s unknown which position Nunes vs. Shevchenko will occupy on the main card as of this writing.

The potential bout will be a rematch of their first meeting at 2016’s UFC 196, where Nunes narrowly outlasted Shevchenko by dominating early action with her patented power striking before having the tables turned on her as she badly faded in the final frame. “Bullet” rebounded impressively by beating former champion Holly Holm by decision at UFC on FOX 20 and earned her proposed rematch with Nunes by submitting Julianna Pena in the main event of January’s UFC on FOX 23.

Nunes’ recent run has been even more impactful, as she went on to run over former champion Miesha Tate in the main event of last July’s UFC 200, parlaying that into by far the biggest win of her illustrious MMA career when she stopped legendary inaugural UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey with a shocking 48-second TKO at December 30’s UFC 207.

This blockbuster will join the recently announced Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone, Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem, and Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller alongside the previously announced Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw title bout for what is turning out to be an absolutely stacked card for the UFC’s traditional midsummer spectacular.