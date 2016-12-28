Amanda Nunes: Ronda Rousey Will Never Be Champion Again

This weekend (Friday December 30, 2016) marks one of the most iconic moments in mixed martial arts (MMA) history, as former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey makes her Octagon return just a year after suffering a vicious knockout loss to Holly Holm, the first loss of her career.

Since Rousey’s departure the women’s 135-pound title has changed hands multiple times, as Holm dropped the title in her first defense to longtime contender Miesha Tate in the co-main event of UFC 196 via fifth round submission, and Tate would drop the title to the heavy-handed Amanda Nunes after a first round submission loss.

Now ‘Rowdy’ is ready to return in attempt to reclaim the top of the women’s MMA mountain, but she’ll have to do it in one of the stiffest tests of her career when she takes on knockout artist and Brazilian jiu jitsu black belt Amanda Nunes.

Nunes recently spoke to Andy Nesbitt of FOX Sports 1 ahead of the contest, courtesy of MMA Mania, and stated that the Judoka will never hold UFC gold again:

“I’m ready to take this belt home,” Nunes said. “This is a dream right here. She had her time and she let it go. Now, it’s a huge problem because she’s not going to have this belt back ever again.”

Do you think Nunes’ claims are legitimate? Will she triumph against one of the most iconic mixed martial artists to have ever competed in the sport, or will Rousey once again reign as the sport’s top player?

Nunes and Rousey will meet in the main event of UFC 207 live on pay-per-view (PPV) for the women’s bantamweight title, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday (December 30, 2016).

You can check out Nunes’ interview with FS1 here: