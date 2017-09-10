Amanda Nunes Retains Title Against Valentina Shevchenko In Split Nod

The stage was set for the main event of UFC 215. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her gold against Valentina Shevchenko. Nunes was going for her second successful title defense.

“The Lioness” retained her title in a razor-thin split decision.

A leg kick was there for Shevchenko early. Nunes went for a couple of leg kicks as well. She went high with a kick that missed. Shevchenko couldn’t get much going in the opening frame up to this point. A kick to the body found the target for Nunes. Shevchenko caught a kick, but ate a punch for her troubles.

When “Bullet” went to her corner, she looked to have been favoring her left hand. The second round began and Shevchenko hoped to gauge the champion’s distance. A superman punch was there for Shevchenko. She landed a combination, then landed a right hand on the break. Shevchenko had a much better showing this go-round.

Shevchenko landed a hook and a kick to the body. She used punches to set up a leg kick. Nunes ducked under a spinning backfist. When Shevchenko walked back to her corner, blood was dripping down her leg.

Nunes entered the fourth round with some more aggression. She landed a counter right hand. A combination was there for Shevchenko, but Nunes wasn’t fazed. A counter punch landed for Shevchenko. A knee to the body landed for “Bullet.” The round came to a close and it looked like Shevchenko got the better of that frame.

The fifth and final round was underway. The two traded leather early in the round. Nunes went for a takedown and pushed her opponent towards the fence. They separated shortly after. Nunes took the back of Shevchenko. Shevchenko ate a knee as she got back to her feet. “Bullet” was taken down with about 50 seconds left in the fight. Nunes stood in control until the final horn sounded.

Final Result: Amanda Nunes def. Valentina Shevchenko via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)