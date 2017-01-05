Amanda Nunes: I Trained Harder For Miesha Tate Than For Ronda Rousey

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is coming off of the biggest win of her career after defeating women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) pioneer Ronda Rousey in the main event of the massive UFC 207 pay-per-view (PPV) event last week (Friday, December 30, 2016), but according to the champ the preparation for the bout wasn’t really that hard.

Recently speaking to TMZ Sports, Nunes revealed that she in fact trained harder for her fight with Miesha Tate at UFC 200 this past summer than she did for Rousey:

“I don’t know how Ronda Rousey went too far in this division, I don’t understand how those girls lost to Ronda Rousey,” Nunes said. “I’ve known since my first fight in the UFC, I can beat Ronda Rousey but of course I had to take my time and let life put everything together. That day was the day to prove everybody, and I did it. Actually, my camp for Miesha Tate was more hard than training for Ronda Rousey.”

When asked if she thought Rousey has been overrated throughout her entire career, the Brazilian champ had this to say:

“Yes for sure, UFC make this happen,” said Nunes. “They put her in a place that she isn’t at, but I knew I could beat Ronda Rousey since I saw her first fight.”

Nunes managed to put away the former Olympic Judoka in only a span of 48 seconds, solidifying herself position the absolute best fighter in the female 135-pound division. After running through the best women’s bantamweight the sport has ever seen, we may be in for a lengthy title reign from ‘The Lioness’.

You can check out Nunes’ interview with TMZ Sports here: